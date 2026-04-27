Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Slaps Man In Jhagadia, Gets Slapped Back; Video Goes Viral | X https://x.com/Mrsinha/status/2048737858115232223

A video has surfaced online showing Chaitar Vasava involved in a heated exchange with a local man in Gujarat. In the clip, the argument escalates when the MLA slaps the man, who then retaliates by slapping him back. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The dispute stems from a fire incident at Metropolitan Eximchem Pvt. Ltd. in Jhagadia, Bharuch district, a few days ago, which claimed the lives of two people and injured 15 others. The MLA had arrived at the facility to represent a family regarding compensation; however, he ended up slapping Roshan Vasava, a cousin of a deceased worker identified as Rakesh Vasava.

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According to reports, the family strongly opposed Vasava’s presence, leading to a verbal altercation. The exchange angered the MLA, prompting him to slap the deceased worker’s cousin. The man then retaliated with a slap, startling the MLA. In a fit of rage, the relative of the deceased worker attempted to hit the MLA with his phone and threw it in his direction, but missed.

Police personnel present at the scene intervened as the confrontation spiralled, while onlookers recorded the incident.