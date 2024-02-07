Gujarat: 2-Yr-Old Who Fell Into Borewell In Jamnagar Rescued After 9-Hour Long Operation; Visuals Surface |

Gujarat: A two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell at Govana village in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday evening was rescued in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The toddler had fallen into the borewell on Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m. and was rescued after over a nine-hour operation at around 4:00 am.

#UPDATE | Gujarat: A child who fell into a borewell in Jamnagar's Govana village, has been rescued safely. https://t.co/xqdtlbseNZ pic.twitter.com/6rZaXcmDMB — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Child Shifted To Hospital Immediately

According to officials, the child was immediately shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar for treatment.

Two teams from the Fire Service Department and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called for the rescue operation.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Operations are underway to rescue a two-year-old child who fell into a borewell at Jamnagar's Govana village. pic.twitter.com/M2fKn8seHD — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

Earlier in January, a three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Gujarat's Dwarka district died while being taken to the hospital within an hour after her rescue.

The girl, identified as Angel Sakhra, was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation and was taken to a government hospital in Khambhalia town where she was declared brought dead.