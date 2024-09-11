 Gujarat: 15 Dead As Mysterious Fever In Kutch Worsens Amid Heavy Rain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: 15 Dead As Mysterious Fever In Kutch Worsens Amid Heavy Rain

Gujarat: 15 Dead As Mysterious Fever In Kutch Worsens Amid Heavy Rain

The situation has caused significant concern among the authorities in Gujarat. Health officials and the district's health commissioner have arrived to investigate the matter.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | X | Vinod Scaria

Kutch: Due to heavy rains in the Kutch district, the mysterious fever that has been plaguing the region has spread further. Reports indicate that over 15 people have died in Lakhpat taluka allegedly due to this unknown illness. The situation has caused significant concern among the authorities in Gujarat. Health officials and the district's health commissioner have arrived to investigate the matter.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel Set To Visit Lakhpat Village

Samples from suspected cases have been sent to Pune for further analysis, to gather more information and improve the health situation. In response to the increasing number of cases, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel is set to visit Lakhpat village to assess the situation and will hold meetings with health department officials to devise necessary steps to be taken to bring the situation under control. Accompanying him will be the Minister of State for Education and Kutch District Incharge, Praful Panseria. Together, they will conduct a detailed review of suspected fever cases in Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas.

Minister Panseria expressed concern, stating, "The rising number of fever cases has become a serious issue. We will take immediate action, visit the affected areas, and assess the health conditions of the people."

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 861 Vacancies Before Midnight! (Direct Link Inside)
Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 861 Vacancies Before Midnight! (Direct Link Inside)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Khairiyat From Chhichhore Breaks Record With 1 Billion Views
Sushant Singh Rajput's Khairiyat From Chhichhore Breaks Record With 1 Billion Views
Did Kamala Harris Cheat During Presidential Debate With Trump? Netizens Suspect VP Wearing An Audio Transmitter Disguised As Earring; Check Visuals
Did Kamala Harris Cheat During Presidential Debate With Trump? Netizens Suspect VP Wearing An Audio Transmitter Disguised As Earring; Check Visuals
IIT Guwahati Student Suicide: Academic Dean Resigns Amid Ongoing Protest
IIT Guwahati Student Suicide: Academic Dean Resigns Amid Ongoing Protest

The Health Minister also held a review meeting with the Kutch district administration to discuss the current situation and implement strategies to control the outbreak. While some symptoms resemble those seen in pneumonitis, the Rapid Response Team (RRT) is conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause of the deaths.

Read Also
Gujarat court: 'Houses made of cow dung remain unaffected by atomic radiation, cow urine cures...
article-image

Zoonotic Angle Ruled Out

The Animal Husbandry Department has ruled out zoonotic diseases though all the deceased belonged to the Jat Maldhari tribe, a herdsmen community residing in the arid regions of Gujarat.

The Gujarat government has requested the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to test the samples for a wide range of pathogens, including but not limited to Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), Scrub Typhus, Chandipura Vesiculovirus (CHPV), Japanese Encephalitis, and even Plague.

The health department has ruled out an outbreak of communicable disease due to the absence of cluster infections. Among the 27 contacts and symptomatic individuals identified in the health survey, the RRT found only two cases of Falciparum Malaria, two cases of Swine Flu, and one case of Dengue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rahul Gandhi Has Become 'Fake News, Propaganda Machine Against India,' Says Union Minister Piyush...

'Rahul Gandhi Has Become 'Fake News, Propaganda Machine Against India,' Says Union Minister Piyush...

'Complicit Rahul Gandhi Can't Condemn Modi’s Most Shameless Surrender Before Chinese,' Says...

'Complicit Rahul Gandhi Can't Condemn Modi’s Most Shameless Surrender Before Chinese,' Says...

Himachal Pradesh: Protests Erupt In Shimla Over Alleged Illegal Mosque Construction In Sanjauli;...

Himachal Pradesh: Protests Erupt In Shimla Over Alleged Illegal Mosque Construction In Sanjauli;...

'This Rapist Is A Thief': Angry Lawyers Shout Slogans After Seeing Former RG Kar Medical College's...

'This Rapist Is A Thief': Angry Lawyers Shout Slogans After Seeing Former RG Kar Medical College's...

'If Congress' Intentions Were Clear...' Says BSP Chief Mayawati While Responding To Rahul Gandhi's...

'If Congress' Intentions Were Clear...' Says BSP Chief Mayawati While Responding To Rahul Gandhi's...