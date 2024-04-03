Gujarat: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Loud Music Provokes Beetle Attack Amid Religious Ceremony In Patan

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE |

Patan: A religious procession in Patan, Gujarat, took a tragic turn on Wednesday when a swarm of beetles, agitated by loud music, attacked devotees and bystanders. The incident resulted in the death of an 80-year-old retired government official and left four others with serious injuries.

The procession, carrying a religious flag for unfurling at the Limbach Mata temple, was reportedly playing loud DJ music. This, according to eyewitnesses, provoked the beetles, causing them to attack in large numbers. The deceased, identified as Pankaj Parekh, a resident of Dehgam and retired officer of the Gujarat Electricity Board, was reportedly bitten over 80 times on his face, leading to his death on the spot.

The chaos unfolded on Kalka Road, where the procession was moving. In a desperate attempt to shield themselves from the onslaught, devotees scrambled for cover, some resorting to using their hands. The sudden attack also left four others with severe bite injuries, requiring immediate medical attention.

Are Beetle Bites life threatening?

While beetle bites are not typically life-threatening, the sheer number of bites sustained by Pankaj Parekh proved fatal. The specific species of beetle responsible for the attack remains unknown, but some beetle varieties possess potent toxins that can cause severe allergic reactions and even death in rare instances. Local authorities are currently investigating the incident and advising caution during religious processions. Experts recommend avoiding loud noises and bright lights while traversing areas with known beetle populations.

“This was an unfortunate incident and a reminder of the importance of respecting wildlife and maintaining a harmonious coexistence. It highlights the need for public awareness regarding potential dangers associated with local fauna and the appropriate protocols for handling such situations” said a wildlife expert.