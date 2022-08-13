Guinness World Record for 'largest human image of waving Nat'l flag' achieved

Guinness World Record for the 'largest human image of a waving national flag' was achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh on Saturday.

Breaking the earlier record of UAE, the new record was made when 5,885 people gathered to achieve the feat. At Chandigarh's Sector 16 Stadium, Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present.

"The title for this record is 'Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.' One such record was set in the UAE, years ago. Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people," said Swapnil Dangarikar, Guinness World Record Official Adjudicator.



