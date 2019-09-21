GST exemption on items will enhance defence preparedness, says secretary

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Saturday said the decision to exempt GST on imported defence items up to 2024 will greatly benefit defence preparedness in the country. On Friday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that GST and I-GST will be exempted for imports of specified defence goods not being manufactured indigenously. “Exemption of GST on specified defence goods not manufactured in India will greatly benefit defence preparedness,” the Defence Secretary tweeted. The exemption on GST on imported defence items will be extended up to only 2024, the FM announced on Friday.

She had stated this at a press conference in Panaji, Goa after the 37th GST Council meeting. The exemption of GST will help the defence forces to save funds due to the facility and they can utilise the money for other acquisition projects.

BJP is only worried about ‘Dhandaata’, not Anndaata: Surjewala

A day after the govt slashed the domestic corporate tax to 25.17%, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday alleged BJP is only worried about serving the interest of “elite class”. “Taxes on employed and middle class-33%. Taxes on big companies-22 per cent. It’s clear, BJP doesn’t care about Anndaata, but only about the interest of Dhandaata,” Surjewala tweeted.