GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Commerce, Arts results 2020 declared; check at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result of HSC class 12 Commerce and Arts examinations. Students who have appeared check their result on Gujarat board’s website, gseb.org.

According to reports, 3.71 lakh students had appeared in the GSEB HSC arts and commerce exam in 2020. This year, 76.29 per cent students have passed in Arts and Commerce streams. A total of 1.38 lakh girls and 1.44 boys have passed the general stream exam.

This year, the Gujarat Class 12 board exams were held from March 5 to March 16 and the Gujarat HSC Science exams were conducted by the board from March 5 to March 21.

Steps to check results:

Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.

Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box

Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference