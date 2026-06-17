'Growth For Whom?': PM Modi Reframes Economic Debate At G7 Outreach Session In France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a more inclusive and people-centric approach to global economic development as he addressed the G7 Outreach Session in Évian, France.

Speaking on the theme of reviving balanced, shared and sustainable growth, Modi urged world leaders to look beyond traditional economic indicators and focus on who benefits from growth and how it is achieved.

'Growth For Whom, With Whom, And In What Direction?'

In his address, Modi argued that discussions on economic progress should not be limited to GDP figures or trade volumes.

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Instead, he said policymakers must ask fundamental questions: "Growth for whom, with whom, and in what direction?" stressing that development should benefit all sections of society, particularly the most vulnerable.

Showcasing India's Inclusive Development Model

The Prime Minister highlighted India's development philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, Efforts by all).

He said India's experience demonstrates how democratic empowerment and inclusive policies can drive large-scale economic transformation. Modi also cited India's G20 Presidency and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as examples of collaborative and forward-looking development initiatives.

Global South Bearing The Brunt Of Crises

Drawing attention to ongoing instability in West Asia, Modi noted that disruptions in fuel, fertiliser and food supply chains continue to affect developing economies disproportionately.

He called on international financial institutions to establish mechanisms that help vulnerable nations absorb external shocks and build resilience, arguing that the burden of global crises should not fall solely on the Global South.

IMPACT Initiative Proposed

As part of his address, Modi proposed the creation of the International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT).

The initiative envisions combining G7 capital, India's expertise and talent, and Global South ownership to develop connectivity and infrastructure projects across Africa, Latin America and Pacific Island nations, building on the broader vision of IMEC.

Call For Global Skills Partnership

The Prime Minister also proposed a Global Skills Partnership aimed at leveraging the complementarity between ageing populations in G7 countries and the young workforce available across India and other developing nations.

The initiative would focus on skill mapping, workforce mobility and creating trusted pathways for skilled professionals, helping address labour shortages while creating new opportunities for emerging economies.

Focus On Shared Prosperity

Concluding his remarks, Modi emphasized that sustainable growth can only be achieved through cooperation, inclusivity and shared responsibility, urging nations to work together to ensure economic progress reaches every region and community.