India

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:11 AM IST

Grenade blast near Army's gate in Pathankot, all check-posts put on high alert

According to the sources, a grenade was hurled near the Army station gate by unknown persons who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from the area.
ANI
A grenade blast took place early morning on Monday at the Indian Army's Triveni Gate near Pathankot's Dheerapul, according to Defence sources.

The police force has been rushed to the spot where they are checking the CCTV footage. All police check-posts of Pathankot have been put on alert.

No injuries have been reported. Parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials, according to the sources.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:11 AM IST
