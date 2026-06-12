Greater Noida: Video Shows Municipal Workers Forcefully Capturing Stray Dogs In Nets During Sterilisation Drive; Activists Raise Concerns

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A video shared by Indian animal welfare advocate and Saveastray2 founder Vidit Sharma has began a fresh debate over the treatment of stray dogs during sterilisation drives in Greater Noida. The footage, posted on social media, shows municipal workers using nets to capture a stray dog before loading it onto a vehicle as part of an Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

In the video, the dog can be seen struggling as workers attempt to restrain and transport it. Sharma criticised the handling methods, arguing that animals being picked up for welfare programmes such as sterilisation and vaccination should be treated with dignity, compassion, and care.

Call for Humane Capture Techniques

Accompanying the video, Sharma urged authorities, including the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), to ensure that dog-catching staff receive proper training in animal welfare and humane capture practices.

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He stressed that sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination are essential measures for both animal welfare and public health but maintained that the process should never subject animals to unnecessary fear, stress, or pain.

According to Sharma, a progressive society is judged by how it treats vulnerable beings, particularly animals that cannot speak for themselves.

Part of India's Animal Birth Control Programme

The capture shown in the video is part of India's Animal Birth Control programme, under which stray dogs are caught, sterilised, vaccinated against rabies, and later released in accordance with prevailing regulations.

Net-catching remains one of the most commonly used and legally recognised methods for restraining free-roaming dogs during such operations. However, animal welfare groups have frequently raised concerns that improper handling can result in injuries, trauma, and excessive distress to the animals.

Advocates are calling for improved training, specialised equipment, and stricter monitoring to ensure that animal welfare standards are maintained during capture and transport.

Public Reactions Divided

Many social media users supported Sharma's appeal, arguing that authorities must adopt more humane and professional methods while carrying out sterilisation drives. They contended that animal welfare initiatives lose their purpose if the animals are subjected to suffering during implementation.

Others defended municipal workers, pointing out the practical challenges involved in capturing stray dogs and highlighting growing concerns over attacks by stray animals in several parts of the country. Some users argued that public safety must remain a priority, especially in areas where incidents involving children and elderly residents have been reported.

Supreme Court's Recent Observations on Stray Dogs

The debate comes against the backdrop of a recent Supreme Court ruling on stray dog management.

On May 19, the apex court declined to modify its earlier order directing the removal of stray dogs from institutional areas such as schools, hospitals, and other public facilities. The court also clarified that sterilised and vaccinated dogs should not be released back into such sensitive zones.

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Dismissing applications seeking a recall of its November 7 judgment, the court observed that the menace of dog bites had spread to critical public spaces, including airports, residential colonies, schools, and hospitals.

The bench referred to several reports documenting serious attacks involving stray dogs, including incidents where children were mauled and elderly persons injured. The court also rejected challenges to the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India regarding stray dog management.