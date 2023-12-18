Greater Noida: Stray Bull Attacks Girl On Her Way To School In Dadri; Video Surfaces

Stray Bull Attacks, Hits Girl On Her Way To School In Dadri; Video Surfaces | Twitter

Greater Noida: Terror of stray animals is on the rise in the country. Many incidents of stray cattle attacks have come to the fore in the recent past. Another such incident has come to light from Greater Noida's Dadri where a stray bull attacked and hit a girl while she was on her way to school in broad daylight. The incidents of stray cattle injuring someone or the other are unfolding on a daily basis. Luckily, the girl escaped the attack with minor injuries.

The incident occurred at Teacher Colony in Dadri

The incident occurred at Teacher Colony in Dadri and the incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area. It can be seen in the video that the minor girl is going to school along with another girl when the stray bull which was standing on the side of the road attacked the girl with its horn and injured the child. The child fell to the ground after being hit by the stray bull.

The incident has caused a stir in the area

The incident has caused a stir in the area and the locals are demanding the authorities to action against the the stray cattle and send them to Gaushalas (cow shelters). The residents in the area are requesting the authorities to take necessary actions to curb such incidents as the attacks of stray cattle against them have spiked in the area.

Ward Councillor of Dadri Harish Rawal has given a written complaint

There are reports that the Ward Councillor of Dadri Harish Rawal has given a written complaint to the Dadri Municipality and has asked them to take action in connection with the matter and send all the stray cattle in the area to cow shelters. The animal attack could have been fatal for the minor girl who was going to school unaware of the stray bull standing on the side of the road.