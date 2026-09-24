Greater Noida Bus Fire: Driver-Conductor Laughed After Passengers Raised Alert, Both Kept Smoking & Told Them 'Marna Hai Toh Maro'

Greater Noida: A passenger has made serious allegations against the driver and conductor of the bus that caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway, claiming they ignored repeated warnings about a burning smell before the blaze erupted. The incident has so far claimed nine lives, while several injured passengers are undergoing treatment. An FIR has been registered in connection with the accident.
According to the complaint filed by passenger Sunil Kumar, he had boarded a Raj Kalpana Travels bus from Kashmere Gate in Delhi for Rath in Hamirpur district. Around 30-35 passengers were travelling on the bus. At around 11:30 pm, when the bus reached near kilometre 33 of the Yamuna Expressway on the Noida-Agra carriageway, passengers allegedly noticed a strong smell of something burning coming from the driver’s cabin.
Kumar told police that some passengers informed the driver and conductor about the smell and urged them to check the bus. However, the driver allegedly dismissed their concerns, saying that such a smell often came from the bus. Despite the warning, the bus was reportedly not stopped for inspection.
Driver Allegedly Ignored Warnings
The complaint further alleges that the driver and conductor continued sitting in the cabin and smoking bidis or cigarettes. Shortly afterwards, flames reportedly erupted near the driver's seat, prompting passengers to raise an alarm and repeatedly ask the driver to stop the bus.
Instead of immediately stopping, the driver and conductor allegedly laughed and told the passengers, “Marna hai toh maro, bus nahi rokenge” (If you want to die, then die, we will not stop the bus).
By then, the fire had reportedly spread rapidly through the bus, filling the passenger compartment with thick smoke. Kumar said that after the bus eventually stopped, he and several others managed to escape by jumping out. However, some passengers remained trapped inside as the fire and smoke made it difficult for them to get out. Several injured passengers were rushed to Kailash Hospital in Jewar, where doctors declared nine people dead. Others are undergoing treatment.
Police Investigate Negligence Allegations
The complaint alleges that the deaths could have been prevented had the driver and conductor acted promptly after passengers first reported the burning smell. It accuses them of gross negligence and of failing to take necessary precautions despite being alerted about a potentially dangerous situation. Police are investigating the allegations and circumstances leading to the fire.