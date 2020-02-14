Great news: Now you can enrol and update your Aadhaar Card at HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has now collaborated with UIDAI in order to issue Aadhaar card to the applicants.

It has also set up Aadhaar Seva Kendra's at various locations to make the registration work easy for the applicants.

These Aadhaar Seva Kendra's has made services available for the convenience of the applicants. The services include Name change/ correction, address change/ correction, update correct Date of Birth, update correct gender, update new mobile number, update email id, update latest photograph, update fingerprints, update iris for eye scan, color print out for e-Aadhaar.

Click here to check the list of Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Enrolment process

1. Visit HDFC's Aadhaar enrolment centre to fill up the form

2. Submit proof of identity and residence address documents

3. Opertor at the center will complete the enrolment process

4. After the verification, UIDAI will dispatch the Aadhaar card via post on the registered address. Alternatively, e-Aadhaar can also be downloaded on eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

The services available will make the process less time consuming as the Aadhaar update will be completed in 15-20 mins while the entire enrolment process will take 20-30 mins.

Fee & Charges