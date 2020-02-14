Great news: Now you can enrol and update your Aadhaar Card at HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has now collaborated with UIDAI in order to issue Aadhaar card to the applicants.
It has also set up Aadhaar Seva Kendra's at various locations to make the registration work easy for the applicants.
These Aadhaar Seva Kendra's has made services available for the convenience of the applicants. The services include Name change/ correction, address change/ correction, update correct Date of Birth, update correct gender, update new mobile number, update email id, update latest photograph, update fingerprints, update iris for eye scan, color print out for e-Aadhaar.
Click here to check the list of Aadhaar Seva Kendra.
Enrolment process
1. Visit HDFC's Aadhaar enrolment centre to fill up the form
2. Submit proof of identity and residence address documents
3. Opertor at the center will complete the enrolment process
4. After the verification, UIDAI will dispatch the Aadhaar card via post on the registered address. Alternatively, e-Aadhaar can also be downloaded on eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.
The services available will make the process less time consuming as the Aadhaar update will be completed in 15-20 mins while the entire enrolment process will take 20-30 mins.
Fee & Charges
While there are no charges for Aadhaar enrolment and for biometric update ok kids (between 5 and 15 years), in order to update and download a copy of your Aadhaar you may have to shell out a minimal amount. The charges to update Aadhaar is Rs 50 and Rs 30 to download a copy.
HDFC has also released a list of valid documents for the registration.
The services can be availed by any resident of India, both customer and non-customer.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)