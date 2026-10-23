Great Indian Bustard Killed By Fox Days After Release, 7 More Releases Halted | Wikimedia Commons (Representational Image)

Jaipur: A six-month-old male Great Indian Bustard (GIB), released into the wild in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park (DNP), was killed by a desert fox just four days after being released, prompting the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to put on hold plans to release seven more captive-bred birds.

The bird, raised at the breeding center in Sam, Jaisalmer, was released into the wild on October 14. It was attacked by a fox on October 18 while drinking water at a pond, locally known as a gajhalar, in the Sam area. The fox is believed to have ambushed the bird from nearby bushes.

Scientists detected the incident through satellite tracking after the signal from the bird’s tracking device stopped transmitting. Field staff rushed to the location and found feathers and other remains of the bustard.

The fox had fled before they arrived. The team recovered the satellite tracking device, while blood samples collected from the site have been sent to a laboratory for examination.

Following the incident, the WII has temporarily suspended its plan to release the remaining seven birds into the wild. The institute is reviewing its release protocols and safety measures, and a decision on further releases will be taken after the assessment.

The incident is a setback for the ongoing conservation program aimed at establishing a viable population of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard in its natural habitat.

As part of the initiative, 11 captive-bred bustards from the breeding centre in Sam were identified for release into the wild. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav released two birds on October 4, followed by two more male bustards on October 14.

The three other birds released into the wild are reportedly safe.

WII Director Govind Sagar Bharadwaj said predation was a natural process in the wild and that the presence of foxes in such habitats was normal.

He said field teams were continuously monitoring the birds and added that the incident would not weaken the conservation campaign. Instead, the institute would continue the mission with renewed determination, he said.