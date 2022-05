New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Sharma, who starred in the adult comedy film 'Great Grand Masti', joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:18 AM IST