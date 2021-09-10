'Great effort': PM Modi after Goa completes 100% first dose COVID-19 vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Goa's "collective spirit" after the state completed 100% first dose vaccination against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators."

Earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulated the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 100% eligible population in the state.

"On behalf of people of Goa, I thank the union Govt led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for providing free vaccination to all persons above 18, and a seamless supply of doses to fight this pandemic," Sawant tweeted.

"We shall continue to march ahead with same energy to ensure that we also complete the second dose," he added.

Meanwhile, Goa's COVID-19 infection tally reached 1,74,770 on Friday with an addition of 45 cases, a health official said.

The state also recorded two deaths due to the viral infection during the day, while 81 people were discharged from hospitals.

The death toll in the coastal state rose to 3,214 and the recovery count stood at 1,70,716.

There are 840 active cases in the state.

With 4,012 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Goa went up to 12,60,789.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,74,770, new cases 45, death toll 3,214, active cases 840, samples tested to date 12,60,789.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 08:26 PM IST