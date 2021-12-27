'Grave threat': 76 Supreme Court lawyers write to CJI Ramana on Haridwar hate speech row

Seventy-six lawyers of the Supreme Court have written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and asked apex court to take suo motu cognisance of the calls for "ethnic cleansing" at two recent religious events in Delhi and Haridwar.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared the letter. She said: "Urging Supreme Court to pay heed to this letter by lawyers urging suo moto cognizance to be taken of recent hate speech. No room for inaction. Wake up. Please."

Pointing to the religious conclaves in Haridwar and Delhi, the letter read: "The aforementioned events and the speeches delivered during the same are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for murder of an entire community".

The letter stated that the speeches pose a "grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country."

The lawyers in the letter wrote that in absence of police action, "urgent judicial intervention is required to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day".

At the Dharma Sansad event, several speakers allegedly made inflammatory and provocative speeches, calling for the killing of people from the minority community. Police have registered an FIR in the case.

Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17-20, the Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who has been accused in the past of making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Police have registered an FIR against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj on the charge of promoting enmity between classes after he used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan had used an "abusive" word against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:20 AM IST