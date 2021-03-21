Govt wants to snatch farmers’ future: Rahul Gandhi

Raipur

Stepping up his attack on the BJP-led Centre over the farms laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the government wants to snatch the income and future of farmers for the benefit of a few top businessmen in the country.

He was addressing a function in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur to disburse cash benefit to farmers and cattle-rearers under the two schemes of the state government through a recorded video-message in Hindi.

"What we had promised to farmers, we have fulfilled it today. You know the government of India is heading on some other path. It has brought three farm laws against the farmers. The central government wanted to snatch the income and future of farmers and hand it over to two-three big businessmen," he said without naming anyone. Hailing the Bhupesh Baghel-led dispensation in Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said he is happy his party's governments in the state and other states are walking on the path of supporting farmers, labourers, small businessmen, youths and women.

CM Baghel transfers last

instalments of Rajiv Yojana

CM Baghel transferred the fourth and final instalment of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, providing Rs5,600 crore in total into the bank accounts of more than 19 lakh farmers in the state.

On Sunday, Bhagel digitally transferred Rs1,104.27 crore as the fourth instalment of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana at a programme held at the Chief Minister's residence office in Raipur.

During the programme, a total of Rs7.55 crore was also transferred into the accounts of the cattle rearers as the 15th and 16th instalments of the Godhan Nyay Yojana.