Govt urges home start-ups to make world-class apps

Mumbai: NITI Aayog, in the combined partnership of MeitY and Atal Innovation Mission, has launched Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge to identify the best Indian apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class apps in their respective categories.

This Innovation Challenge with various cash awards and incentives of featuring apps on leader boards seeks to create an ecosystem where Indian entrepreneurs and startups are incentivised to ideate, incubate, build, nurture and sustain tech solutions that can serve not only citizens within India but also the world. The mantra is to Make in India for India and the World. It aims at building a Digital India and using digital technologies for building an AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

This will run in 2 tracks: Promotion of existing apps and development of new apps.

Subsequent to this App Innovation Challenge, government will also launch Track 2 of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge that will seek to identify Indian start-ups / entrepreneurs /companies and encourage them with ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out of applications. This track will run for a longer course of a time, details of which shall be provided separately.

A specific jury for each track with experts from private sector & academia will evaluate the entries received. Shortlisted apps will be given awards and will also feature on leader boards for information of citizens. Government will also adopt suitable apps, guide them to maturity and list on Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

Some of the key evaluation parameters will include ease of use (UI/UX), robustness, security and scalability.