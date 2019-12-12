'Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha that the government has decided to sell its entire 100% stake in Air India under the proposed disinvestment process, reported PTI.

Air India has a debt of over Rs 50,000 crores and is continously making losses. Hence, with the intention of reviving the company, the disinvestment was proposed by the government.

"After formation of the new government, Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) has been reconstituted and the re-initiation of the strategic disinvestment of Air India has been approved.