Govt to rent out 4 lakh flats to migrant workers

New Delhi

The Union Cabinet took a slew of decisions on Wednesday including the ones aimed at benefiting the urban migrants and the poor. The steps will bring a positive change in the lives of many people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Referring to the move to approve development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes for urban migrants and poor that will make housing available at an affordable rent, he said a house is not just a boundary wall made of brick and mortar.

The government will rent out 1.08 lakh flats of one room, built in ARHCs, in cities like Mumbai and Delhi to migrant labourers and students. It has also approved construction of more such complexes to rent out another 3 lakh flats to those coming from rural areas and small towns for better opportunities. "This is where our dreams take shape and our aspirations take flight. Today, important decisions of the cabinet will bring positive changes in the lives of many people," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana, free foodgrains and pulses will be given to 81 crore PDS beneficiaries for five months till November. This will address the concerns of the poor and empower them during the coronavirus crisis, said the PM.

PMGKAY scheme was initially rolled out for three months till June to ensure no poor goes hungry during the COVID-19 crisis. Under the scheme, five kg of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month are being provided free of cost.

The Prime Minister had announced that the scheme will be extended till November end in his recent address to the nation.