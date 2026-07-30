Govt To Hold Talks With Meta Over PM Modi's Facebook Post Removal, Seeks Answers On Technical Glitch

The Centre will meet Meta next week to discuss the temporary restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post and the safeguards introduced thereafter | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 30, 2026: The Centre will hold discussions with Meta within the next week over policy and technical issues following the temporary restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post. The government said it wants a detailed explanation from the social media company on what caused the incident and the steps taken to prevent a repeat.

Electronics and IT Secretary S. Krishnan said the government has asked Meta to send its senior leadership for the discussions. Besides understanding the technical reason behind the issue, the government also plans to raise broader concerns related to the way the platform handles such cases in India.

More Than A Technical Glitch

Speaking on the sidelines of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference on semiconductors, Krishnan said Meta had been asked to explain the circumstances that led to the problem. He said the company would be meeting government officials within a week for both policy-level and technical discussions.

"They will be coming and explaining what the situation is. We want to have both a policy-level and a technical understanding of the issues, and an adaptation to the kinds of concerns India has in this regard. There are several issues we have, which we will raise with them when they come," Krishnan said.

Govt Wants Stronger Safeguards

The issue arose after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post of July 23, in which he addressed India's youth and promised strict action against exam paper leaks, was briefly restricted on the platform. The post had originally appeared on Instagram before being shared on Facebook. It was later restored.

According to government sources, Meta has written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), explaining the incident and detailing new safeguards introduced for content posted by the Prime Minister and other prominent accounts. While Meta described the restriction as the result of a technical glitch and apologised for it, the ministry found the explanation inadequate.

Extra Checks For Prominent Accounts

Sources said Meta has informed the ministry that posts from the Prime Minister and select prominent accounts will now go through additional oversight. Any decision involving such accounts will require multiple levels of review and approval from at least two senior company officials before any action is taken, PTI reports.

Krishnan said Meta has already shared its understanding of what caused the issue and informed the government that new protocols for prominent accounts were put in place on July 28 to prevent similar incidents in the future. The company has also expressed regret over the episode and outlined the corrective measures it has implemented.

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Following the incident, the global head of public policy at Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, was summoned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

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