Govt relaxes mask rules on flights; inflight announcements will only be advisories

Representative image | File

Ministry of Civil Aviation has released notification regarding the new guidelines for COVID-19. According to the notification, "In line with the Government of India's policy of graded approach of COVID-19 management response, the in-flight henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask or face covers. Any specific reference to fine or penal action need not be announced as part of the inflight announcements. Hence, consolidated COVID-19 instructions for domestic & international air travel issued for passengers, airport operators and airlines issued vide order dated 10.5.2022 stands modified to that extent."