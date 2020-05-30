Govt, pvt companies to work with 100% workforce from June 8 in West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister announced that government, private and public sector companies to work with 100% workforce from June 8. Schools, however, will remain closed for the whole of June.

Also public transport particularly buses which allows not more than 20 passengers will now be allowed to take in more people to prevent significant monetary losses.

Mamata has also announced that places of worship will reopen from the 1st of June. “I appeal that all temples, gurudwaras, mosques and churches will be open from the 1st of June 10 am onwards. Only 10 people will be allowed at a time and no big events or an assembly can take place. Sanitization should be taken care of,” said Mamata.

The migrant workers coming back to their homes in West Bengal is a challenge as the state has to take measures to curb the rise in cases. “Why are the Railways not maintaining social distancing norms? Are they in the name of Shramik express operating the corona express? Why are they not increasing the number of trains? I was Railway Minister, they should not teach me. They don't give food or water. The state government is paying for the tickets. You are stuffing thousands in trains,” said Mamata while expressing her anger at the Railways which comes under the Central government.