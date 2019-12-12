Govt looking at transplanting trees for road projects: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government is looking at transplantation of trees rather than felling them for road projects.

The government holds regular review meetings at various levels to ensure completion of national highways projects within the stipulated time, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways told the Lok Sabha.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, he said some projects get delayed due to various reasons, including delay in land acquisition, environment/ forest/ wildlife clearances and poor performance of contractors.

Since it is difficult to get permission for cutting trees, transplantation of trees can be looked at during the time of road projects, he said in a written reply.

To ensure timely completion of ongoing projects, Gadkari said steps such as close coordination with other ministries and revamping of dispute resolution mechanism have been taken up.

In a separate written reply, he said land compensation awards amounting to Rs 11,624 crore have been declared by respective Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) for acquiring land for the Delhi-Mumbai road project.

"Against this, compensation amounting to Rs 5,378 crore has already been disbursed to the affected land holders.

"Status of payment is reviewed continuously with the concerned CALAs for expeditious disbursement of compensation to the affected land holders," he added.