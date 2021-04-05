'Govt determined to end Naxal menace': Amit Shah sounds stern warning after Chhattisgarh naxal attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government is determined to take the ongoing fight against the unrest created by naxals to its logical conclusion.
"The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to take our fight against Naxalism, by working in tandem with the state government, to its logical conclusion," Amit Shah said.
Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh, made the comment after paying tributes to the 22 security personnel who were killed by naxals in the state on Saturday.
"On behalf of PM Narendra Modi, and Central govt and the country, I pay tributes to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack. The country will always remember their sacrifice for taking the fight against Naxals to a decisive turn," Amit Shah said.
In the past few years, the fight against Naxalism has reached a decisive turn and this unfortunate incident has taken this fight two steps forward, the Home Minister added.
Amit Shah assured that the nation will not let up in its battle against the Left Wing Extremism and this attack will only add to the commitment of the security forces.
"I want to assure the countrymen that this battle will be intensified and we will win it in the end. We have successfully set up camps in interior areas in the last few years, which has annoyed Naxals resulting in such type of incidents," the Home Minister added.
"I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces. The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact," he further said.
Earlier in the day, Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel laid wreaths on the coffins of 14 security personnel killed in the naxal attack.
After attending the wreath-laying ceremony, Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior officers of security forces in Jagdalpur.
An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Maoists near Jonnaguda village around noon.
At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the attack. Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said.
(With inputs from Agencies)
