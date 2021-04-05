'Govt determined to end Naxal menace': Amit Shah sounds stern warning after Chhattisgarh naxal attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government is determined to take the ongoing fight against the unrest created by naxals to its logical conclusion.

"The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to take our fight against Naxalism, by working in tandem with the state government, to its logical conclusion," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh, made the comment after paying tributes to the 22 security personnel who were killed by naxals in the state on Saturday.

"On behalf of PM Narendra Modi, and Central govt and the country, I pay tributes to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack. The country will always remember their sacrifice for taking the fight against Naxals to a decisive turn," Amit Shah said.