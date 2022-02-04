Govt decides to give 'Z' category security to Asaduddin Owaisi day after firing at his convoy in UP

The government on Friday decided to provide 'Z' category security by commandos of the CRPF to prominent Muslim leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Sources told news agency ANI that the Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security of CRPF with immediate effect.

The decision to grant 'Z' category security to the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) came a day after his car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi had said while urging the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, two have been arrested for firing on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning

"Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleges 3-4 rounds of bullets fired at his car in Uttar Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:11 PM IST