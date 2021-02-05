Govt begins restoring 4G mobile internet services in entire Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: At a time the BJP dispensation at the Centre is drawing flak for its crackdown on internet to debilitate the farm movement, it has decided to mollify the critics by restoring high-speed mobile internet services in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This has been done exactly 18 months after Internet was suspended in August 2019, when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state. Reacting to the heart-warming news, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said, "4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never".

Rohit Kansal, the spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, tweeted on Friday evening, "4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Jammu and Kashmir."

The services, according to sources, are likely to resume from Friday midnight.

High-speed mobile internet services had been restored in two districts -- Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region -- in August last year.