Govind Ballabh Pant death anniversary: All you need to know about freedom fighter and UP's first CM

Govind Ballabh Pant, who was a freedom fighter and the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, passed away on 7 March 1961.

He was a towering figure of the freedom movement who served with distinction as Home Minister of India and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Even today, several Indian hospitals, educational institutions and foundations have his name. In 1957, Pant received India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

He was born on 10 September 1887 in Khoont village on the slopes of Shyahi Devi hill near Almora (Today's Uttrakhand).

Pant served as the Chief Minister of the United Provinces from 1937 to 1939. Pant moved from Lucknow to New Delhi to be sworn in as Cabinet Minister without Portfolio in the Union Cabinet on 3 January 1955. He was given home ministry. As Home Minister, his major achievement was the re-organisation of states along linguistic lines.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:33 PM IST