Government forcibly retires 21 Income Tax officials over corruption, other malpractices

On Tuesday, the government has forcibly retired another 21 "corrupt" tax officers in the fifth tranche of its crackdown on errant officials accused of corruption and other malpractices.

According to reports, with this, till now 85 officers including 64 senior ones, have been compulsorily retired this year. The move is against officials who have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers, either by targeting honest assesses or by taking excessive action for minor or procedural violations, said the official who spoke on condition of not being named.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) -- the agency that overseas income and corporate tax collections -- compulsorily retired 21 Group B officers of the rank of Income Tax Officer under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest, due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps.

Since June, this is the fifth round of sacking of corrupt tax officials. With this, 85 officers, including 64 high ranking tax officers, have been compulsorily retired. Of the high ranking officers, 12 were from the CBDT. The last round of sacking was in September when 15 Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) -- the agency that overseas GST and import tax collections -- were compulsorily retired.

