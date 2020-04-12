Government exempts fishing related activities from restrictions amid coronavirus lockdown

In a major relief, the Union Home Ministry in its clarification has exempted operation of fishing (marine), aquaculture industry during the lockdown, which is expected to be extended beyond April 14 up to April 30.

“Operations of the fishing and aquaculture industry including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing, hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria, movement of fish and shrimp and fish products, fish seed and feed and workers for all these activities are exempted under the consolidated guidelines issued with regard to lockdown,’’ said Ajay Bhalla, Home Secretary in his communication to the states and Union territories.

However, the Home Ministry said it will be the responsibility of the head of the organisations and establishments to ensure compliance of norms with regard to social distancing and proper hygiene practice.

The district authorities have been tasked to ensure strict enforcement. Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti president Damodar Tandel said even though the Centre has exempted fishing and related activities, the state and district authorities will have to provide permission for the commencement of fish markets in the cities and districts in two shifts.

“The district and civic authorities need to supply masks, hand sanitisers and gloves to the fisherfolks and the police should provide passes for the transportation of fish in such markets,’’ added Tandel.

Apart of Tandel, various associations had said the fishing industries need to be given assistance to stay afloat, especially during the lockdown and economic downturn.

The share of fisheries sector in the total GDP (at current prices) rose to 1.03% in 2017-18 from 0.40% in 1950-51. The sector contributed Rs1,75,573 crore to the GDP (at current prices) during FY 2017–18.