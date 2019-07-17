Government committed deporting illegal immigrants: Shah

New Delhi: Shah said this in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour when Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan sought to know from the government whether it was planning to make NRC-type arrangements in other states too.

"The NRC is being implemented in Assam. It's a part of the Assam Accord. It figured in the President's address to the joint session of Parliament and was also in the BJP's election manifesto on which the government came to power," Shah responded.

"The government will identify illegal immigrants staying in every inch of our land and deport them as per the international law," he added.

Earlier, replying to supplementaries, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had said that the NRC in Assam would be published as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

"The government's intention is very clear. No genuine citizen should be left out and no illegal immigrant could get citizenship. This is the reason the work on NRC is getting delayed," he said.

Rai had also said the government had taken several measures to check illegal migration in the country including the erection of fences on the international border, enhanced vigil by border guarding forces as well as the use of technology for border guarding and smart fencing.