Gory ‘Sholay’ Redux: Mentally disturbed man jumps off an overhead water tank, dies while undergoing treatment

A mentally disturbed man from Gangapur, Rajasthan jumped off an overhead tank. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to reports, the man is a sculptor by profession and was in the city to visit his sister.

He climbed up a water tank causing many locals to gather around urging him to come down and not risk his life.

However, the man eventually jumped off, and some locals captured the entire situation on camera.

Viewer discretion advised.