Gorakhpur to Lucknow flight service flagged off; Hardeep Singh Puri lauds UP CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts

Lucknow: The Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off inaugural Lucknow-Gorakhpur flight.
Speaking the occasion, the Union minister lauded the efforts of Yogi Adityanath for increasing the air connectivity by developing several airports within a record time. “We have made available air travelling to all. Even a man wearing a chappal (slipper) can travel by air,” said Yogi Adityanth.
The CM also laid foundation stone for the extension of the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Airport terminal building which will house as many as 200 travellers at a time after completion.
Hometown of Yogi Adityanath, Gorakhpur is now connected to seven major cities of India by air. Flights are now available for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkatta, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Prayagraj and Lucknow. All major airlines including Air India, Indigo, Spicejet are operating as many as 12 flights from the district.
From April 12, Spicejet will add another flight from Gorakhpur to Ahmedbad in its operations. A 72 seater plane from Delhi to Gorakhpur will operate on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow route and then fly back to Delhi. The flight will take about an hour to land at Lucknow Airport and will cost only Rs 1470.
