Gorakhpur to Lucknow flight service flagged off; Hardeep Singh Puri lauds UP CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts

Lucknow: The Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off inaugural Lucknow-Gorakhpur flight.

Speaking the occasion, the Union minister lauded the efforts of Yogi Adityanath for increasing the air connectivity by developing several airports within a record time. “We have made available air travelling to all. Even a man wearing a chappal (slipper) can travel by air,” said Yogi Adityanth.

The CM also laid foundation stone for the extension of the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Airport terminal building which will house as many as 200 travellers at a time after completion.