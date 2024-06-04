Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 LIVE: Ravi Kishan, BJP vs Kajal Nishad, SP - Winner, Vote Share

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP's Ravi Kishan vs SP | X

Gorakhpur is one of the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. In a press conference, the Election Commission of India announced the election dates on March 16, 2024. The Lok Sabha election, which started on April 19, 2024, was held in seven phases and took place on the following days: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Uttar Pradesh sends maximum parliamentary votes from the state compared to other states, which is how it plays a very significant role in Lok Sabha elections. On July 1, the election's seventh and last phase was held in Gorakhpur, which saw a tough fight between BJP's Ravi Kishan and SP's Kajal Nishad, according to the exit polls.

Ravi Kishan: Modi will become PM, Ram Rajya to continue

While interacting with media persons before the counting of votes began, Ravi Kishan said that he is confident that Narendra Modi will return as the Prime Minister for the third time.

"This is historic, Ram Rajya will continue. The biggest leader of the world is going to be the Prime Minister for the third time... People of the country have made the country win and placed their trust in PM Modi," he said.

BJP MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan says, "This is historic, Ram Rajya will continue. The biggest leader of the world is going to be the Prime Minister for the third time...People of the country have made the country win and placed their trust in PM Modi..."

Ravi Kishan offers prayers

The BJP MP visited Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Gorakhpur to seek blessings before the counting of votes began.

Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan offers prayers at Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Gorakhpur

Key Candidates fighting from the Gorakhpur Constituency

The Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated Ravi Kishan again, who is the sitting MP from the seat. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has chosen Kajal Nishad, who also represents the INDIA alliance. Bahujan Samaj Wadi Party has nominated Javed Simnani as their candidate.

What happened in the 2019 election?

In the 2019 election, the Bhartiya Janta Party, which nominated Ravi Kishan as its candidate, won the seat by getting a higher number of votes by fighting against SP candidate Rambhual Nishad. According to reports, Ravi Kishan received 60 per cent of the vote, whereas the SP candidate also received around 35 per cent of the vote.

What will happen on June 4, 2024?

On June 4, 2024, the Election Commission of India will unveil the results of the election, bringing an end to the suspense and revealing the winner of the Gorakhpur constituency seat. This announcement is eagerly awaited by political enthusiasts and citizens alike.