Gorakhnath temple attack: UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets two injured PAC constables; see pics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday went to the BRD Medical College and met the two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables who were injured in the Gorakhnath temple attack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, a man attacked two PAC constables - Gopal Gaur and Anil Paswan - with a sharp-edged weapon at a gate of the Gorakhnath temple and tried to barge into premises.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the temple which is under high security as it is frequently visited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the head seer.

The accused has been identified as Murtaza Abbasi and has been arrested, police said and alleged that he tried to forcibly enter the temple, which was teeming with devotees during to Navratri festival, after raising the religious slogan of 'Allahu Akbar'.

"The attack on police jawans at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur is a part of deep conspiracy, and based on the available facts, it can be said that it was a terror incident. The attacker had tried to enter the temple premises with bad intention, which was nuetralised by the brave jawans of the PAC and police," the UP Home Department said in a statement.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the incident will be investigated by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"Directions have been given to UP ATS and UP STF to work jointly to probe the incident," he said.

ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said two PAC constables were injured as they tried to stop the accused who went to a PAC post near gate no 1 and tried to attack the police.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the two jawans and constable Anurag Rajput for foiling the attack. The reward would be equally shared among them, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:12 PM IST