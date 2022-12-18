GoogleForIndia 2022: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in conversation with Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Here's how you can watch the live stream on Monday

Ashwini Vaishnaw will join Sundar Pichai at #GoogleForIndia 2022 for a conversation. |

Google is once again ready to host its annual, Google for India event. It will be the eighth edition of Google's biggest event for the country. Minister of Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will join Google CEO Sundar Pichai for a conversation on December 19th, 12 PM, Google India made the announcement today.

You can watch the event live on 19 December, 2022 at 12 PM on YouTube here:

What to expect from #GoogleForIndia 2022:

Alphabet and Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, will be delivering the keynote address. The IT giant is expected to make some big India-centric product announcements.

Apart from the conversation between Vaishnaw and Pichai, Google leaders and experts will also address the events to share new developments.

"Hear from our thought leaders and experts on the next steps in our journey to make India’s digital economy more inclusive, helpful and safer for every Indian ," Google said in its announcement.

Pichai visiting India after five years

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be visiting India after a long gap of five years. As per reports, his visit is aimed at tightening the loose strings with the government. Google was recently fined for Rs 2,274 by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for abusing its dominant position in the Android smartphone operating system and Android mobile app store. Discussions about the same will be on agenda during Pichai's visit.