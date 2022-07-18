Goods train derails in Gujarat's Dahod, 27 passenger trains diverted | IANS

A goods train derailed near Mangal Mahudi railway station in Gujarat's Dahod district on Monday causing disruption in the rail traffic movement.



Sixteen coaches of the train derailed between Mangal Mahudi - Limkheda stations because of which the power supply was damaged. The derailment disrupted trains running between Mumbai to Delhi.

According to railway sources, the goods trains from Vadodara was heading north when the derailment happened and the wheels of some coaches got detached and broke. As the coaches piled upon each other, the overhead electric supply line was damaged.



Western Railway through its Twitter handle informed passengers that some 27 passenger trains have been diverted. Trains from Delhi were diverted on the Ratlam- Chittorgarh-Ajmer Palanpur- Ahmedabad - Vadodara route. Trains from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Chayapuri- Ahmedabad- Palanpur- Ajmer-Jaipur and onwards.

#WRUpdate @ 11.00 hrs 18.07.2022



Due to derailment of Goods train between Mangalmahudi –Limkheda section of Ratlam Division following trains are affected:

▪️Cancelled:

Mail Express Trains: 4

Passenger Trains: 2

▪️Partially Cancelled: Nil

▪️Diverted: 30@RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 18, 2022

Ratlam Divisional Operational Manager Ajay Thakur told IANS, "The accident occurred around 12.30 a.m., 16 coaches have derailed and teams have started work to restore lines. I am hopeful that by evening at least one line (track) will be restored, and after trial, we will be able to use the track."