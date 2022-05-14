'Goodbye & good riddance': Trinamool Congress after Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns

Minutes after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress launched a blistering attack on him saying even the top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bosses are "fed up of his INCOMPETENCE" and that the saffron party seems to be rattled by "TMC's achievement" in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC wrote, "Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in #Tripura! Enough damage done. So much so that even the top bosses at @BJP4India are fed up of his INCOMPETENCE. Folks at BJP seem very rattled by what @AITCofficial achieved in the state. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE."

Meanwhile, Biplab Kumar Deb said he resigned to strengthen the base of BJP in Tripura. "To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form BJP govt again in the coming Assembly elections," he said.

Besdies, senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said the legislators are meeting shortly to pick the next chief minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is tipped to take charge in the interim, sources told news agency PTI.

Though others see Union minister Pratima Bhowmick also as a contender for the post.

The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 06:02 PM IST