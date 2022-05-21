Good News: Petrol price to reduce by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7 as Centre cuts excise duty

In a major relief for the common man, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Centre is reducing the Central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

With this, the price of petrol will go down by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre, she added.

It will have a revenue implication of around Rs 1 lakh crore/year for the government, said Sitharaman. She also exhorted all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man.

In another important announcement, the Union Finance Minister said the Centre will this year give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). This will help our mothers and sisters and will have a revenue implication of around Rs 6100 crore a year, said Sitharaman.

She said the government is also reducing the customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where the country's import dependence is high. This will result in a reduction of cost of final products, she added. "Similarly we are calibrating customs duty on raw materials & intermediaries for iron & steel to reduce their prices. Import duty on some raw materials of steel will be reduced. Export duty on some steel products will be levied," she further said.

The Union Finance Minister further said that measures are being taken up to improve the availability of cement and through better logistics to reduce the cost of cement.

Cut in excise duty to cool inflation trajectory

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Limited, said, “The welcome reduction in excise duty will help to cool the inflation trajectory going ahead, and complement monetary policy. We project the may 2022 cpi inflation at between 6.5-7.0 percent. The fiscal cost, while material, can be absorbed by higher than budgeted revenues through other taxes. We now estimate the tax revenues of the GoI to surpass the budget estimates by at least Rs. 1.3 trillion even after the excise reduction.”

Who revises fuel rates?

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.

When was fuel prices last hiked?

Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.

There have been 14 increases in prices in 17 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 07:02 PM IST