Good news for students who failed Class 9th and 11th: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal advises CBSE schools to provide online, offline tests

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students who have failed in class 9th and 11th to take online or offline tests.
Taking to Twitter, the HRD ministry said, "In view of the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, Union HRD Minister, @DrRPNishank has advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in 9th and 11th to take online/offline tests. He has also asked schools to provide adequate time to the students for the preparations of re-tests."
"I have also asked schools to provide adequate time to the students for the preparations of re-tests," he added.
Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Later, a nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25, which was extended till May 17.
The CBSE has announced that the pending board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in 29 crucial subjects from July 1 to 15.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)