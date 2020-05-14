Good news for students who failed Class 9th and 11th: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal advises CBSE schools to provide online, offline tests

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students who have failed in class 9th and 11th to take online or offline tests.

Taking to Twitter, the HRD ministry said, "In view of the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, Union HRD Minister, @DrRPNishank has advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in 9th and 11th to take online/offline tests. He has also asked schools to provide adequate time to the students for the preparations of re-tests."

