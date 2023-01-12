Good news for Biryani lovers! In a first, India sets standard for Basmati rice wef Aug, 2023

Happy news for Biryani lovers! In a first, India sets standard for Basmati rice wef Aug, 2023 | File/ Representative Photo

For the first time in India, authorities have set a regulatory standard for Basmati rice. The rice, also used in Biryani, shall possess natural fragrance characteristic of basmati rice and be free from artificial colouring, polishing agents and artificial fragrances.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has notified the comprehensive regulatory standards for the rice which will be enforced from Aug 1, 2023. The Government of India notified this on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)