Good news for Biryani lovers! In a first, India sets standard for Basmati rice wef Aug, 2023

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has notified the comprehensive regulatory standards for the rice

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Happy news for Biryani lovers! In a first, India sets standard for Basmati rice wef Aug, 2023 | File/ Representative Photo
For the first time in India, authorities have set a regulatory standard for Basmati rice. The rice, also used in Biryani, shall possess natural fragrance characteristic of basmati rice and be free from artificial colouring, polishing agents and artificial fragrances.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has notified the comprehensive regulatory standards for the rice which will be enforced from Aug 1, 2023. The Government of India notified this on Thursday.

