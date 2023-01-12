Good news for Biryani lovers! In a first, India sets standard for Basmati rice wef Aug, 2023

For the first time in India, authorities have set a regulatory standard for Basmati rice. The rice, also used in Biryani, shall possess natural fragrance characteristic of basmati rice and be free from artificial colouring, polishing agents and artificial fragrances.
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has notified the comprehensive regulatory standards for the rice which will be enforced from Aug 1, 2023. The Government of India notified this on Thursday.
Read Also
World Biryani Day: Interesting tidbits about this aromatic rice preparation along with Asha Bhosle's...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)