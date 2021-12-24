Good Governance Day 2021: History, objective and significance- all you need to know

To celebrate the birth anniversary of India's one of the most prominent leaders and former Prime Minister of Atal Bihar Vajpayee, India observes Good governance day on the 25th of December every year since 2014.

The day was created to honour the former PM by fostering awareness among the Indian people of accountability in government.

Why is it celebrated:

On 23 December 2014, former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously) were announced as recipients of India's highest civilian award for merit, the Bharat Ratna, by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

Following the announcement, the newly elected administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi established that the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister would be henceforth commemorated annually in India as Good Governance Day.

Good Governance Day acts as a reminder to the present government that it should be unbiased, transparent and development-oriented.

Good governance week (2021):

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions is celebrating ‘Good Governance Week 2021’ from December 20-25.

The Narendra Modi-led government has launched a nationwide ‘Good Governance Week’ campaign across the country with the motto of taking good administration down to the villages.

In a message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the government is committed to strengthening good governance that is “pro-people” and guided by “citizen-first” approach.

The theme of Good Governance Week is “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” which will be celebrated as part of the 75th ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration. During the week-long event, over 700 Districts Collectors will visit Tehsil and Panchayat Samiti Headquarters in order to provide timely grievance redressal and improve service delivery.

Progress of the Good Governance Week will be monitored through a portal www.pgportal.gov.in/ggw. During the event, every District Collector will present one successful good governance practice from their respective district and one successfully redressed Public Grievance case on this portal. During the campaign, the following events will be held:

December 21st- Deliberation on “Good Governance Initiatives by Ministry of External Affairs”.

December 22nd– Deliberations on “National Workshop on Next Phase of Reforms to reduce compliance burden and Integrated & effective Governance practices by DPIIT”.

December 23rd– A workshop by the Department of Personnel & Training on the theme – “Mission Karmayogi-The Path Ahead”

December 24th– Workshop by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances on the theme- “Initiative for Increasing efficiency in Decision Making in Central Secretariat”.

December 25th– “Good Governance Day” would be celebrated.

PM Modi, in 2018, to observe the Good Governance Day inaugurated the Bogibeel Bridge on the birth anniversary of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.

In 2018, the Maharashtra government had launched Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Schools in Mumbai on the occasion of the 94th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 05:23 PM IST