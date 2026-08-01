Gold, Silver Donations Surge At Ayodhya Ram Temple During Shravan As Devotee Footfall Rises | File Pic

Ayodhya: A sharp rise in gold and silver offerings has been recorded once again at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, indicating a revival in donations after the slowdown witnessed following the donation theft controversy earlier this year.

Shravan Sees Nearly 1 Kg Gold and 3 Kg Silver Offered

According to sources associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, devotees have donated nearly one kilogram of gold and around three kilograms of silver over the past 10 days. The increase has coincided with the ongoing holy month of Shravan, during which the temple has witnessed a sharp rise in footfall.

Temple authorities said all donations received in the form of precious metals are being stored under a strict security protocol. Every item is digitally recorded with details such as the date of donation and the donor's name and address before being placed in a secure strong room. The Trust later follows a prescribed procedure for testing the purity of the metals and completing other formalities.

Jewellery and Coins Form Bulk of Offerings

Sources said devotees have been offering gold and silver jewellery, coins and other valuable items in large numbers. The nearly one kilogram of gold and three kilograms of silver received during the last 10 days mainly comprise such offerings.

The surge comes months after the temple's donation theft case, which had led to a noticeable decline in both cash and jewellery donations. With the arrival of Shravan and a steady increase in pilgrim arrivals, donations have picked up once again.

Rising Pilgrim Numbers Boost Temple Offerings

Temple records show that around 75,000 devotees visited the shrine on Wednesday, nearly 1.25 lakh on Thursday and about 80,000 on Friday. The growing number of pilgrims has translated into a corresponding rise in offerings, both in cash and precious metals.

According to Trust sources, the temple has seven donation counters and 33 donation boxes across the complex. Devotees making contributions at the counters are issued receipts immediately. On Wednesday, donation counter number three received one gram of gold and five grams of silver. On Thursday, a devotee from Karnataka presented a 600-gram silver necklace for Ram Lalla at donation counter number four. Earlier this week, gold and silver coins were donated at counter number one, while a couple offered gold and silver ornaments at counter number seven last Sunday.

Preparations Begin for Jhulanotsav and Shravan Celebrations

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has stepped up preparations for the annual Jhulanotsav and Shravan celebrations. Ram Lalla will be placed on the traditional golden swing on August 17, corresponding to Shravan Shukla Panchami.

The Trust has entrusted its Dharma Committee with preparing the schedule of religious programmes to be held inside the temple complex. The committee is finalising a detailed calendar that will include daily Jhula Darshan, devotional music, Kajri performances, Shravan songs and other religious events.

Trust Reviews Arrangements for Annual Festival

The Trust is expected to convene a formal meeting of the Dharma Committee shortly to approve the final programme. Senior office-bearers have also begun reviewing preparations for the festival.

As part of the planning process, Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri held a virtual meeting with trustees and saints associated with the committee, urging them to make the celebrations historic. Interim General Secretary Dr Krishna Mohan has also been in regular touch with saints and office-bearers overseeing the arrangements, while Trustee Mahant Dinenra Das has been issued necessary directions regarding the preparations.

The Jhulanotsav in Ayodhya will begin on August 15 with the traditional ceremony at Mani Parvat. As per temple tradition, Ram Lalla will be ceremonially seated on the golden swing inside the sanctum on August 17, where devotees will be able to have darshan from a distance of about 20 feet.

The Trust is also planning special religious programmes at the subsidiary temples within the Ram Mandir complex. A proposal to include the temple's festival idol in the traditional procession to Mani Parvat is also under consideration.