'God Does Not Give Boons Or Curses': DK Shivakumar's Heartfelt Post For Siddaramaiah After He Quits As Karnataka CM

A day after Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka’s chief minister, his deputy and most likely next Chief Minister DK Shivakumar penned a long, heartfelt message vfor the veteran leader and paid tribute to his contributions to public life, which started from a small village in Mysuru and took him to the top political office of the state.

Taking to X, Shivakumar posted, "God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities. Shri Siddaramaiah avaru’s life is one of the finest reflections of this thought. From a humble village in Mysuru to leading Karnataka as Chief Minister, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to social justice."

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"As he steps down from the office of the Chief Minister, I express my heartfelt gratitude and deep respect for his years of service and leadership to the people of Karnataka," Shivakumar added.

He also lauded the public welfare schemes and developmental initiatives undertaken during his tenure.

He also said that Siddaramaiah stood firmly beside him like a pillar of strength since he took charge as state Congress chief in 2020.

He further said, "It has been a privilege to serve alongside him as Deputy Chief Minister and to continuously learn from his experience, wisdom, and political foresight. I sincerely hope his guidance will continue to inspire and strengthen all of us in the years ahead as we work towards Karnataka’s progress and welfare."

"I look forward to carrying this journey forward together for the people of Karnataka," he wrote, concluding the post.