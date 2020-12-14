Goa Zilla Panchayat poll results: BJP wins 32 out of 49 seats; JP Nadda says 'shows people's faith in Modi's leadership'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Monday won a whopping 32 out of 49 seats in the Zilla Panchayat elections, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four seats.

In the results announced on Monday, the BJP won 32 seats, Independents seven, the Congress four, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) three while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged one each.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed happiness over the BJP's poll performance in the polls and gave a call for "Self Reliant Goa".

He tweeted: "I humbly bow down before the people of Goa for the trust they have reposed onto the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Govt of Goa working under my leadership. Let us shape a glorious and Swayampurna (Self Reliant) Goa by taking ahead the same trust and confidence!"