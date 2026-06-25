 Goa Tragedy Caught On Camera: Karnataka Man Dragged Into Sea By Strong Waves At Baga Beach, Dies
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Goa Tragedy Caught On Camera: Karnataka Man Dragged Into Sea By Strong Waves At Baga Beach, Dies

A tragic incident at Goa's Baga Beach was captured on video after a 33-year-old tourist from Karnataka was swept away by a massive wave. The footage shows Sahas Ashpak Masali sitting on shoreline rocks before rough monsoon seas dragged him into the water. Rescue teams later recovered his body, while authorities renewed safety warnings for visitors

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Goa Tragedy Caught On Camera: Karnataka Man Dragged Into Sea By Strong Waves At Baga Beach, Dies
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Goa: A tragic incident has come to light from Goa. A 33-year-old man from Karnataka died after being swept away by powerful waves while sitting on rocks at Baga Beach in north Goa, officials said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The clip captures the chilling moment the tragedy unfolded. The tourist can be seen sitting on a rock along the shoreline, seemingly unaware of the danger, when a massive wave generated by rough monsoon seas suddenly crashes over him and drags him into the water. As he struggles against the turbulent waves and powerful currents, he is swept farther out to sea, unable to regain his footing or make it back to shore.

The deceased was identified as Sahas Ashpak Masali, a resident of Karnataka's Bijapur district, and was a tourist in Goa.

According to initial information, despite immediate efforts to trace him, he was carried away by the powerful currents.

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Search and rescue operation

Reportedly, authorities launched a search and rescue operation shortly after the incident. After several hours of searching, rescue teams recovered his body from the shoreline.

Safety warning for tourists

In the aftermath of the tragedy, officials once again urged tourists to stay away from rocks along the coastline and refrain from entering the sea during high tide or periods of rough weather. They warned that powerful waves can strike without warning, making rocky coastal areas particularly dangerous.

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