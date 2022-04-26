Goa TMC vice-president Kishore Narvekar resigns from his post as well as membership of party

Months after results of Goa assembly elections 2022 were announced, Goa Trinamool Congress vice-president Kishore Narvekar on Tuesday resigned from his post as well as the membership of the party.

Goa TMC vice-president Kishore Narvekar resigns from his post as well as the membership of the party. pic.twitter.com/oG2hOJmBRJ — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 06:18 PM IST