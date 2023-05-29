Goa Statehood Day: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Goa Statehood Day | Unsplash

Every year on May 30, Goa celebrates its foundation day because on May 30, 1987 the state got its full statehood. To the unversed, Goa remained under the Portuguese rule even after 14 years of India's independence and was only liberated on December 19, 1961. However, the day in May marked the historic event when Goa was given full statehood and Daman and Diu were made a separate union territory.

About Goa Statehood Day

May 30 is the day when Goa was declared a state separate from Daman and Diu. This took place in the year 1987 and since the, the day is observed as 'Goa Statehood Day.'

Panaji made capital, Konkani official language

After it received its statehood, Panaji was given the status of the capital of Goa and Konkani language became the official language.

Goa Statehood Day Greetings | Twitter

History of Goa

Goa is the smallest state in India by area and is famous all over the world for its beautiful beaches and famous architecture. Before 1961, Goa was a colony of Portugal who rule the region for about 450 years.

After India gained independence in 1947, it requested the Portuguese to leave Goa territory. However, the Portuguese refused. In 1961, India launched Operation Vijay and annexed Goa and Daman and Diu with the Indian mainland.

When Goa became a full state, elections were later held in Goa and on 20 December 1962, Shri Dayanand Bhandarkar became the first elected Chief Minister of Goa.

There was also talk of merger of Goa with Maharashtra, because Goa was located in the neighborhood of Maharashtra. In the year 1967 there was a referendum and the people of Goa chose to remain as a union territory.

Later on May 30, 1987, Goa was given full statehood and thus Goa became the 25th state of the Republic of India.