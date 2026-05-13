Goa PWD Under Scanner Over Alleged ₹1,000-Crore Tender Fraud Involving Fake Documents: Report | AI

Panaji: Goa's Public Works Department (PWD) is facing intense scrutiny following allegations of a staggering Rs 1,000-crore tender fraud, with questions mounting over how dubious documents allegedly escaped official scrutiny to unlock massive government contracts, according to a local report.

Civil engineer and PWD contractor Manoj S Pai Dukle has filed detailed complaints alleging that Bagkiya Constructions Pvt Ltd secured over Rs 1,000 crore worth of government contracts by submitting forged or manipulated work completion certificates to obtain enlistment as a Class IAA (Super) contractor—the highest tier that unlocks eligibility for the most lucrative public tenders in the state.

The alleged mechanism of fraud centres on the Mudi Tank Filling Scheme, a project executed under Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited. Dukle alleged that three separate versions of a completion certificate for the same project were placed before Goa authorities—a discrepancy that reports suggest should have triggered alarm.

More critically, the original Joint Venture agreement dated December 11, 2019, identified Amrutha Constructions Pvt Ltd as the lead partner and Bagkiya Constructions merely as an associate. However, documents allegedly submitted in Goa tenders projected Bagkiya as the lead partner—a misrepresentation that would have materially inflated the company's claimed credentials.

A second complaint reportedly targeted the Akka Mahadevi Memorial project in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, valued at Rs 51.19 crore. It was alleged that the project was executed through phased tenders and therefore did not qualify as a single eligible work in the manner it was represented before authorities.

The complaints invoke Clause 18.1 of the Revised Rules of Enlistment of Contractors in PWD/WRD Goa–2020, which explicitly states that experience gained under a Joint Venture cannot be independently used by individual partners for separate enlistment purposes.

Dukle alleged that the enlistment committee simply ignored this rule, suggesting that the process may have been influenced by vested interests. He contends that the Goa PWD accepted the documents without properly verifying the Joint Venture agreement, thereby enabling the firm to secure enlistment. The allegations describe this not as an oversight, but as a "willful look-away," allowing the company to qualify for major projects worth over a thousand crore rupees of taxpayer money.